Sunday, June 14, 2020

Blake Griffin was a huge fan of ‘The Last Dance’ Michael Jordan series

June 14, 2020
by Larry Brown

Blake Griffin was every bit as much of a fan of “The Last Dance” documentary series as so many of us.

During April and May, ESPN aired two episodes of a 10-part series on the 1990s Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan. The episodes would air on Sunday nights and delivered big ratings, due in part to the nature of the subject and also the lack of other sports programming.

Griffin says he was hooked on it.

“I watched every episode a couple times. First of all it saved me, because it gave me something to look forward to every Sunday. And as a basketball fan, as a Jordan fan, that was like basketball porn. It was unbelievable to see all the behind-the-scenes footage,” said Griffin.

During a time when people where locked down in their homes, having some programming to look forward to like “The Last Dance” made a big difference. The only problem for Griffin is that his cool Michael Jordan story is now too widespread.

Griffin, 31, is recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He recently said he does not think he is in a decline.

