Blake Griffin does not think he is in decline

Many around the league see Blake Griffin as very much a depreciating asset, but the six-time All-Star himself begs to differ.

Speaking with the media Thursday, the Detroit Pistons big man said that he does not see himself as being in decline and does not anticipate his current contract being his last one, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. Griffin also said that he feels “great” and recently met with his trainer to discuss escalating his training program.

Griffin, who recently turned 31, was limited to 18 games this season before undergoing another knee surgery. The injuries have piled up on him, causing Griffin to lose significant athleticism. But he is a much more well-rounded player now (at least when healthy) with a greater emphasis on ball-handling and three-point shooting.

The former No. 1 overall pick is owed a hefty $75.6 million over the next two seasons, leading some to believe that he is a likely amnesty candidate. But Griffin still thinks that he has plenty of high-level basketball left to play, so don’t write him off just yet.