Ex-Clippers announcer Ralph Lawler cracks savage Blake Griffin joke

Blake Griffin is now officially a Brooklyn Net, but Ralph Lawler knows they will definitely not be getting the same player he knew from the LA Clippers.

The retired former Clippers announcer tweeted on Friday that it was nice to see Griffin and ex-Clippers teammate DeAndre Jordan reunited in Brooklyn.

DJ is still a dunker, but Blake is not. Still nice to see them together. https://t.co/rWXoiQL2ss — Ralph Lawler (@Ohmeomy) March 12, 2021

When a commenter responded that he was hoping for Griffin to be able to recover some of his athleticism in Brooklyn, Lawler savagely responded that he was similarly hoping to be able to grow a full head of hair.

Sure, and I am hoping to grow a full head of hair. https://t.co/GNCU6foqsX — Ralph Lawler (@Ohmeomy) March 12, 2021

The 82-year-old Lawler then made sure to clarify that he was not dissing the six-time All-Star Griffin.

My comment was not about Blake, it was about a poster who “hoped” he would regain his lost athletic skills.

Don’t try to make this something more than it is. https://t.co/228cVTqEBk — Ralph Lawler (@Ohmeomy) March 12, 2021

Lawler retired in 2019 after a 41-year tenure as the voice of the Clippers. Thus, he assuredly has a lot of love for Griffin, who helped transform the team from a punchline into one of the most exciting and feared teams in the entire NBA. That said, it does not take a rocket scientist to tell you that Griffin, who has not had a single dunk all season, is now a shell of himself thanks to countless lower body injuries over the years.

But while Lawler’s joke about Griffin came from a friendly place, the same might not be true about Griffin’s relationship with others from the Clippers.