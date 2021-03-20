Blake Griffin likely to make Nets debut Sunday

The Brooklyn Nets are finally going to get one big-name player off the injury list for Sunday’s game.

The Nets’ latest injury report lists Blake Griffin as probable for Sunday against the Washington Wizards, suggesting that the forward is likely to finally make his debut with the team.

Blake Griffin will likely make his debut with the Brookyln Nets on Sunday against the Wizards. The team has upgraded him to probable on their injury report. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 20, 2021

Griffin is likely to come off the bench, and it is probably it will be that way when the team is fully healthy. He was averaging only 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game with Detroit, as the 32-year-old simply isn’t as athletic as he used to be.

Now the Nets just need the guy who recruited Griffin back on the floor.