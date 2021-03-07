Blake Griffin expected to sign with Nets

Blake Griffin appears to have made up his mind on his next destination after being bought out by the Detroit Pistons.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Griffin has cleared waivers, which is expected to set up a move to the Brooklyn Nets. Interested teams have been left with the impression that Griffin has decided to pursue an NBA title in Brooklyn, where he can join up with Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant.

Blake Griffin has cleared free agency waivers and the six-time NBA All-Star is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

Interested teams have expected Griffin to pursue a championship in Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. https://t.co/5uMTu0Nfgv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

This comes as little surprise, as the Nets were listed as Griffin’s most likely destination as soon as his buyout was settled.

Griffin is not going to be the contributor he once was, and likely fits exclusively as a rotation piece for Brooklyn. His health has been an issue for several years, limiting him to only 38 regular season games since the start of the 2019-20 season. Still, he’ll provide size and skill in a smaller role, which could be mutually beneficial to both Griffin and the Nets.