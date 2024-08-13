Celtics player got 6-time NBA All-Star to officiate his wedding

Payton Pritchard called in the big guns as he got married over the weekend.

The Boston Celtics guard Pritchard tied the knot with his girlfriend Emma MacDonald on Sunday. One noteworthy part of the ceremony, which took place in Cape Cod, Mass., was that the wedding officiant was none other than … former NBA star Blake Griffin.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown shared a video to Instagram of Griffin performing his officiating duties for the couple.

Griffin, the six-time NBA All-Star, played on the Celtics during the 2022-23 season and was teammates there with Pritchard. The Celtics tried very hard to convince Griffin to come back for the 2023-24 campaign (in which Boston would go on to win the NBA title). But Griffin declined for a notable reason and announced his official retirement from the NBA just months later.

At 35 years old now, Griffin has since moved on to compelling side missions. As for the 26-year-old Pritchard, it has been a big 2024 for him as he earned his first championship ring and also provided some amazing heroics along the way.