Blazers to have interesting former player representing them at NBA Draft Lottery

As they hope for a Victor Wembanyama-sized miracle, the Portland Trail Blazers are turning to an interesting former player for some luck.

The Blazers announced on Tuesday that retired ex-NBA All-Star Brandon Roy will be representing them at this year’s NBA Draft Lottery. The event, which will determine the order for the first 14 picks of the draft, is set to be held on May 16.

Representing your Portland Trail Blazers, The Natural, Brandon Roy! See y'all in 7⃣ days pic.twitter.com/EKfNr0nxKu — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 9, 2023

Still only 38, Roy was a lottery pick himself (No. 6 overall in 2006). He won Rookie of the Year in 2007 and then went on to make three All-Star teams and two All-NBA squads with the Blazers. But a degenerative knee condition forced Roy to retire early in 2013 after just six total seasons in the NBA. Roy finished his pro career with averages of 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Roy, whom we have not heard much from in recent years other than his exploits as a high school coach, is an interesting choice to represent Portland at the lottery. For one, he was not particularly lucky during his career thanks to his many injuries. But the Blazers, who had the NBA’s fifth-worst record this season at 33-49, only have a 10.5 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, so it might not matter either way.