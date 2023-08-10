Bob Myers reportedly set for interesting new job

Bob Myers is about to trade in the Excel spreadsheets for a microphone.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported Thursday that the former Golden State Warriors general manager Myers is nearing a deal with ESPN. Myers is expected to join “NBA Countdown” as an analyst.

The 48-year-old Myers just resigned as Warriors GM earlier this offseason after 11 years in his post. Golden State has since replaced Myers with former NBA swingman Mike Dunleavy Jr, who was previously their vice president of basketball operations.

Myers was universally expected to take some time off from front office work, a well-deserved break considering that Myers won two Executive of the Year Awards and constructed four NBA championship teams during his time in charge of the Warriors. Now he is set to do just that with a lower-stress gig at ESPN (though Myers should have some solid front office opportunities ahead of him come the 2024-25 season).