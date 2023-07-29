1 team has advantage in potential Bob Myers hire?

Even if ex-Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers ends up taking a gap year, one NBA team may already be clearing out an office for him in anticipation.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that there is one specific team that may have an advantage in trying to lure Myers — the LA Clippers. Fischer notes that the legendary Jerry West, who is an executive board member for the LA Clippers, has a “close relationship” with Myers. West used to work with Myers in the front office of the Warriors.

Fischer does also note though that Myers will “likely be connected” to any NBA job that opens up in the coming months (provided that it is on a team with championship aspirations).

For Myers, a two-time Executive of the Year and architect of four Warriors championship teams, he is widely expected to sit out the 2023-24 season after stepping down from his position in Golden State this summer. But the Clippers do make plenty of sense for him as a potential next job. Beyond just the West connection, Myers attended school in Southern California (going to college at UCLA and then attending Loyola Law School). The Clippers will also need an experienced executive to lead the charge next offseason with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George able to hit free agency and the team as a whole set to move to a new arena in Inglewood for the 2024-25 campaign.

A lot can change in the course of the year though, and Myers will likely have a plethora of potential job options to choose from. That might even include a job well outside of Myers’ usual capacity.