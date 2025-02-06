Bob Myers leaks which other team tried to trade for Kevin Durant

Bob Myers broke some news about Kevin Durant while talking on TV Thursday.

Myers, who was the general manager of the Golden State Warriors from 2012-2023, was appearing on ESPN’s NBA trade deadline show. The hosts were talking about how Durant’s status with the Phoenix Suns. Despite Durant not expressing a desire to be traded, his name came up in trade talks. The Warriors wanted to reacquire him, but KD rejected that.

According to Myers, the Warriors weren’t the only team that wanted Durant. Myers says that the Memphis Grizzlies tried to get Durant from the Suns.

The comment came up in response to another analyst saying on the show that the Grizzlies were one player away.

“That’s why they tried on Jimmy Butler. They tried on Kevin Durant. Problem is, those guys said no,” Myers said.

Lol Bob Myers accidentally leaked that the Grizzlies were trying to get Kevin Durant on live TV pic.twitter.com/53SbMucKMs — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 6, 2025

Myers’ point is that the Grizzlies tried to add another top player, but the players rejected the idea of going to the Grizzlies.

Memphis entered Tuesday 35-16, which had them as the second-best record in the West. The Grizzlies went 27-55 last season but have bounced back this season to being a top regular-season team.

According to Chris Haynes, the Timberwolves also tried to pry Durant away from Phoenix.

Sources: A team that made a last-ditch effort near the deadline to engage the Phoenix Suns on trading for Kevin Durant to no avail: the Minnesota Timberwolves. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2025

Myers didn’t mention the Timberwolves, but that’s another team that wanted to see if they could acquire KD. Once Durant’s name was mentioned in trade talks, contending teams tried to see if they could get the former MVP.

Durant is in his second full season with the Suns. He picked Phoenix as the team he wanted to play for when he was traded by Brooklyn in 2023, so it’s no surprise that he wouldn’t want to be dealt elsewhere. He’s happy with the Suns even if things haven’t worked out there as he has hoped.