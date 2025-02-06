Kevin Durant reportedly nixed blockbuster trade

Jimmy Butler was sent to the Golden State Warriors in a massive trade on Wednesday, and Kevin Durant reportedly had a direct role in that outcome.

Butler was traded to Golden State as part of a five-team deal. The Miami Heat received Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker and a protected first-round pick. You can see the full details here.

It sounds like Butler was not the Warriors’ top target, however. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” Thursday morning that there was an agreed-upon trade between Golden State, Miami and the Phoenix Suns that would have sent Durant back to his former team and Butler to the Suns. Durant was not in favor of the deal.

“There was a trade, sort of, in place between Golden State, Phoenix and Miami that would have returned Kevin Durant to Golden State. But Durant stepped up and made it known he did not want a reunion,” Windhorst said. “Once that deal fell apart, then Golden State pivoted and tried to get Jimmy Butler.”

"This was close to being Jimmy Butler in Phoenix and Kevin Durant in Golden State." —@WindhorstESPN on Jimmy Butler being traded to Golden State pic.twitter.com/wOXJcSuJBA — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 6, 2025

Durant does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, but the Warriors probably did not want to give up major assets for a player who did not want to play for them. Durant is also only signed through the 2025-26 season, so he would have been a rental for Golden State if he had no interest in signing an extension.

There had already been reports that Durant had no interest in returning to the Warriors, and apparently his stance on that was firm.

Durant has been linked to multiple teams ahead of the trade deadline, but it sounds like he wants to remain in Phoenix.