Boban Marjanovic has a heated incident with fans in Slovenia

Some fans apparently picked a very large enemy this weekend.

Former NBA big man Boban Marjanovic was playing on Saturday for KK Ilirija in Slovenia. During a game against KK Krka, Marjanovic lost his cool at some opposing fans who were sitting in the stands.

In the fourth quarter at Leon Stukelj Hall in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, Marjanovic got ejected after committing a hard foul on an opponent. As he was walking back to the locker room, Marjanovic exchanged some heated words with the fans and had to be held back from entering the stands by a number of figures (including Luka Doncic’s father Sasa, the former head coach of Ilirija).

Here is the video of the incident.

Boban Marjanovic was FURIOUS at the fans after getting ejected from the game, and Sasa Doncic (Luka’s father) tried to calm him down



(via gregscourt / YouTube) pic.twitter.com/AJxZhrDOeI — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) May 24, 2026

Marjanovic, who stands 7-foot-4 and 291 pounds, is probably not the guy that you want to be starting trouble with. That was at least a solid four or five different figures who had to hold Marjanovic back there and redirect him towards the tunnel.

The 37-year-old Marjanovic last played in the NBA for the Houston Rockets in 2024 and signed with Ilirija in Dec. 2025. He finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds in his 26 minutes of play on Saturday as Ilirija lost to Krka in a 97-74 blowout.

Marjanovic is generally regarded as a fan favorite and a gentle giant with a legendary sense of humor. But some fans got to see a very different side of Marjanovic during this weekend’s Slovenian League game.