Look: Boban Marjanovic nailed his music-themed Halloween costume

In addition to winning at life, it appears that Boban Marjanovic has won Halloween this year as well.

The Dallas Mavericks big man showed up before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings in an elite music-themed Halloween costume — he went as Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Check out the look, which came complete with sunglasses, an Axl-esque wig, tattoo sleeves, and even an actual rose.

Is that Boban Marjanovic or 7 ft 4 in tall Axl Rose? 😂pic.twitter.com/dlQxALm9S1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 31, 2021

If any NBA star could successfully belt out “Sweet Child O’ Mine” at karaoke night, it would probably be Marjanovic. We have to give him extra points too for the attention to detail with Rose’s famous red bandana.

It is also fitting that Marjanovic’s costume stole the show given that another pro athlete dressed up as one of his enemies for Halloween this year.

