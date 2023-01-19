 Skip to main content
Boban Marjanovic poses for hilarious photo with ‘Breaking Bad’ stars

January 19, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Boban Marjanovic smiling

Oct 23, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic (51) warms up before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Boban Marjanovic looks like he would make a great third cook.

Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul made an appearance on Wednesday at the Toyota Center, sitting courtside together during the Houston Rockets-Charlotte Hornets game. The two are famous for their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman (respectively) on the hit AMC TV show “Breaking Bad.”

Though Houston lost the game 122-117, the Rockets center Marjanovic got a “W” of his own afterwards. He posed for a funny picture with Cranston and Paul (and was obviously much taller than them). Take a look.

Cranston is actually an above-average height at 5-foot-11 while Paul isn’t too far behind at 5-foot-8. But posing with the 7-foot-4 Marjanovic will make just about anybody look miniscule in comparison.

While Marjanovic specializes in putting basketballs into nets instead of putting pizzas onto roofs, he could probably hold his own in the “Breaking Bad” universe. We have seen in the past that Marjanovic actually has pretty solid acting chops.

