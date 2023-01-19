Boban Marjanovic poses for hilarious photo with ‘Breaking Bad’ stars

Boban Marjanovic looks like he would make a great third cook.

Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul made an appearance on Wednesday at the Toyota Center, sitting courtside together during the Houston Rockets-Charlotte Hornets game. The two are famous for their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman (respectively) on the hit AMC TV show “Breaking Bad.”

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are courtside in Houston tonight! 🎬#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/UJ4JQo3hdc — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2023

Though Houston lost the game 122-117, the Rockets center Marjanovic got a “W” of his own afterwards. He posed for a funny picture with Cranston and Paul (and was obviously much taller than them). Take a look.

Cranston is actually an above-average height at 5-foot-11 while Paul isn’t too far behind at 5-foot-8. But posing with the 7-foot-4 Marjanovic will make just about anybody look miniscule in comparison.

While Marjanovic specializes in putting basketballs into nets instead of putting pizzas onto roofs, he could probably hold his own in the “Breaking Bad” universe. We have seen in the past that Marjanovic actually has pretty solid acting chops.