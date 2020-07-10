Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris are hilariously reunited in Orlando

The Bobi and Tobi Show is back — sort of.

Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris were seemingly joined at the hip, having been traded again from the Pistons to the Clippers and then to the 76ers. The pair finally separated this last offseason, with Harris re-signing with Philadelphia and Marjanovic joining the Dallas Mavericks as a free agent.

Now the pair are together again — sort of. The 76ers and Mavericks are both staying at the Grand Floridian Hotel in Orlando as part of the NBA bubble, meaning Marjanovic and Harris can have some socially distant interaction again.

Harris had his own response, seemingly hurt that his former teammate “got new friends.”

Tobias (@tobias31) wasn’t having any of it though, telling Boban (@BobanMarjanovic) – “I don’t like you no more. You got new friends now.” pic.twitter.com/Vba2EDQ6OT — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 10, 2020

We were promised that “the Bobi and Tobi Show” would go on. This is probably not how either of them envisioned it happening, but we’ll absolutely take what we can get.