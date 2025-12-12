Bobby Portis taunts Jaylen Brown in a heated moment

Bobby Portis is taking on the world right now.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward Portis led the way for the team in a 116-101 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Portis finished with an impressive 27 points and 10 rebounds off the bench as the Bucks got just their third win in the last 13 games.

In the third quarter at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., Portis had an especially cold moment at the expense of the Celtics star Brown. Portis isolated one-on-one against Brown in the post and hit a turnaround jumper over him.

After making the basket, Portis began running back up the floor but then turned back towards Brown to taunt him. The in-your-face moment led to Brown giving Portis a two-handed shove in response.

Here is the video.

BOBBY PORTIS BACKS DOWN JAYLEN BROWN AND HITS THE MIDDY AND GETS IN HIS FACE AND TRASH TALKS HIM AND JAYLEN BROWN SHOVES HIM LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/K0SGVbtcrd — Artoftheleague (@artoftheleague) December 12, 2025

Portis ended up getting a technical foul for the taunt. Meanwhile, Brown finished with a team-high 30 points during Thursday’s game, but it still wasn’t quite enough for a competitive affair against the Bucks.

The former NBA champion big man Portis has long been known as one of the most confrontational players in the league, and he is really furthering that reputation this year. Portis also got very heated with Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart during a game earlier this month and then proceeded to get profane with a heckler during a subsequent game.