Isaiah Stewart gets ejected after an incident with Bobby Portis

Two of the most confrontational players in the NBA got into it during Wednesday’s game.

The Detroit Pistons faced off Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. During the third quarter at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart had an incident with Bucks counterpart Bobby Portis after Portis fouled him on a shot attempt.

The two players got into each other’s faces and seemingly exchanged expletives. Stewart then made a fist in Portis’ face, leading to Portis grabbing Stewart’s arm before teammates and referees stepped in to separate the two.

Take a look at the video.

Isaiah Stewart and Bobby Portis getting hostile pic.twitter.com/DuQ4d3ukIO — (@AyyEnaz) December 4, 2025

Stewart and Portis received double technical fouls for the incident, but Stewart got ejected since it was his second technical foul of the game. Pistons forward Ausar Thompson subbed in to replace Stewart and take his free throws, but the Bucks went on to win the game by a 113-109 final score.

The 24-year-old Stewart has a long history of fighting opponents, getting ejected for striking one last season and even getting suspended the season before that for punching an opponent in the back of the arena before a game. But the 30-year-old Portis is no stranger to fisticuffs either, having been ejected from a playoff game for shoving an opponent and once even putting his own teammate in the hospital with a punch thrown during practice.