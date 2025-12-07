Bobby Portis caught on a hot mic getting profane with heckler

Bobby Portis had some rather colorful vocabulary words for a heckler sitting courtside during Saturday’s game.

Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks played on the road against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. During the first quarter, Pistons guard Ron Holland II was shooting a free throw when Portis, who was standing in the lane, got heckled by a Detroit fan.

Seemingly in response to the fan calling him scared, Portis went off. “Your mama scared, b—h a– n—a,” Portis replied. “B—h a– n—a. Your mama scared, b—h a– n—a.”

Portis’ loud profanity was caught on a nearby hot mic and picked up by the television broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network. Here is the video (but obviously beware of the significant cursing).

Bobby Portis was clearly heard cussing out a fan in the stands in Detroit.



You can hear everything https://t.co/PmdpLRYQIJ pic.twitter.com/odtzK6Ef0U — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 7, 2025

The former NBA champion big man Portis was just involved in an incident earlier this week during a previous game against the Pistons. He got into it with Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart, who was ejected as a result of the dust-up.

While Milwaukee won that game, it was Detroit who won Saturday’s contest by a final score of 124-112. But obviously the fireworks continued during the rematch as Stewart also threw some shade at the Bucks during an interview at halftime on Saturday.