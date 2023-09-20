Body cam footage released from arrest of Cavs president Koby Altman

Cleveland Cavaliers team president Koby Altman was arrested last week for an impaired driving charge. The body cam footage from his encounter with the police is now making the rounds on social media.

Altman was stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers late Friday night after he was seen committing a marked lanes violation. Full details of the encounter can be read here.

Video footage of Altman’s arrest was released by Five Reasons Sports’ Mateo Mayorga on Tuesday. One clip showed Altman doing the walk-and-turn test as the officer observed the Cavs executive.

President of the Cleveland Cavaliers Koby Altman doing the walk and turn test before his arrest in Cuyahoga County for driving under the influence of alcohol. A personal appearance is required in court. pic.twitter.com/QPMzUedYK2 — mateo mayorga (@mateomayorga23) September 18, 2023

In another clip, the police officer tested Altman’s balance by asking him to stand on one foot. The 41-year-old executive clearly struggled in trying to stay upright and even expressed minor frustration at the officer over the instructions being given.

Cavaliers president Koby Altman blaming the arresting officer for his lack of balance. pic.twitter.com/y7BoP7ciM1 — mateo mayorga (@mateomayorga23) September 18, 2023

Altman’s representatives have submitted a plea of not guilty on behalf of the Cavs exec. The Cavs organization has released a statement on the arrest, indicating that they are “currently gathering more information” and gave no further comment.

Altman has been a part of the Cavaliers front office since 2012. He received a promotion to general manager in 2017, then eventually team president in January of 2022.