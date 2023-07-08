Bol Bol favored to land with 1 top NBA contender

Bol Bol may be getting the last laugh after being waived by the lowly Orlando Magic.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that the Phoenix Suns are the frontrunners to sign the seven-footer Bol. Charania adds that rival teams are expecting Bol to sign with Phoenix in the near future.

The 23-year-old Bol is one of the biggest conundrums in basketball today. He is 7-foot-2 with three-point range and monstrous shot-blocking ability. But he lacks refinement and consistency as an NBA player, even as he is about to enter his fourth season. The Magic, who released Bol earlier this month, are now the second team to give up on him (after his original team, the Denver Nuggets, traded him in 2022).

But it is a roll of the dice worth taking for the Suns. They have gone all-in on three or four star players and thus have had to fill out the rest of their roster with veteran minimum players this offseason. Phoenix already got one very good minimum contract value earlier in the month, and they will be hoping that the high-upside Bol can be another one for them.