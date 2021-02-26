Brad Stevens says he got his identity stolen

Brad Stevens is sure having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month.

After his team suffered their eighth loss in the last 11 games, the Boston Celtics coach revealed some more bad news on Thursday. Stevens said he recently got his identity stolen and also had a root canal for good measure.

“I told my wife, ‘I had a root canal and my identity stolen last week and those were two of my better days in the last eight days,'” said Stevens, according to Keith Smith of Yahoo! Sports.

“It was the real stuff. People were trying to open cards and all this stuff,” Stevens added. “Calling Target to open [an] account. Like I would have an interest in opening a Target account right now during this stretch.”

After coming within two wins of the NBA Finals last season, the roof has caved in on the Celtics. They are now ninth in the Eastern Conference at 15-17 and will be without injured guard Marcus Smart through the All-Star break. There have even been questions arising about Stevens’ job security.

As for the security of Stevens’ identity, that is yet another setback for him to juggle in a season that has been full of them for Boston.