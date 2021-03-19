Brad Stevens shuts down Indiana rumor with funny comment

Brad Stevens is not leaving the Boston Celtics to take the Indiana Hoosiers job and communicated that message humorously.

Some rumors have swirled since Archie Miller’s firing last week that Stevens could be a candidate for the job. He’s an Indiana native and coached at Butler previously, building them into a power before leaving for Boston. Stevens previously stated he would not be leaving.

Stevens said Friday that he is not taking the job.

Brad Stevens said he is NOT considering the Indiana job. "I'm so grateful to this organization and to the people here for they've done for us." #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 19, 2021

He said he is not interested in the IU job, and added a funny remark.

“I’m not a kid anymore. I’m a 44-year-old Ma-shole.”

Boston fans have to appreciate that.

Stevens has been with the Celtics since 2013. He’s proven he can coach successfully in the NBA, even if the Celtics are going through a rough time this season. Why would he leave that for Indiana? It wouldn’t make much sense.

The rumor stirred up again on Friday, in response to a tweet that was likely shared in jest.