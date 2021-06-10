Brad Stevens to interview these 5 candidates for Celtics job

The Boston Celtics are looking for a new head coach now that Brad Stevens has taken Danny Ainge’s job in the front office. Now Stevens, who coached the Celtics the last eight seasons, is looking for his replacement. And he has some candidates he is ready to interview.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that Stevens has received permission to begin interviewing some candidates. Some of the candidates he has received permission to interview include current assistants Chauncey Billups (Clippers), Darvin Ham and Charles Lee (Bucks), Jamahl Mosley (Mavericks), and Ime Udoka (Nets).

ESPN Sources: Celtics president Brad Stevens has started to get permission to speak to head coaching candidates, including with assistants Chauncey Billups (Clippers), Darvin Ham and Charles Lee (Bucks), Jamahl Mosley (Mavericks) and Ime Udoka (Nets). — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2021

It should be noted that these are five candidates for the job but not the only candidates Boston is considering. None of the five assistants have previous head coaching experience.

Boston is an intriguing job. They have talent in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but they may be losing Kemba Walker. They have some work to do to get back to the conference finals, which they have made three of the last five seasons.