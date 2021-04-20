Brad Stevens says he was never offered contract by Indiana

Brad Stevens had to set the record straight on Monday after some in the media twisted a reporter’s words.

Speaking on ABC Saturday ahead of the network’s telecast for the Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors game, Adrian Wojnarowski shared some news on Stevens. Woj said that Indiana was prepared to offer Stevens a 10-year, $70 million contract. He never said that Stevens actually was offered such a contract, just that the Hoosiers were supposedly prepared to offer it.

Still, that didn’t stop many second-class media aggregators from twisting Woj’s report around. Several outlets said that Stevens turned down $70 million from Indiana, even though that’s not what Woj said.

Stevens was asked on Monday about the report and said he was never offered anything by Indiana.

Brad Stevens said Indiana never offered him any sort of package and he was never going to leave anyway. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 19, 2021

Woj never said Stevens was offered the deal, just that Indiana was prepared to make the offer.

What’s the main takeaway, besides some outlets like to twist peoples’ words to create more enticing headlines? It’s that Stevens had no interest in Indiana. He had so little interest that it sounds like IU didn’t even get to tell him what they would have offered.

Why would a guy who’s in his eighth year with the Celtics, and who has signed two contract extensions with the team, want to leave for college? He wouldn’t, and Stevens made that clear.