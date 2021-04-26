Bradley Beal avoids Achilles’ tendon injury after fall

There is good news all around in Washington Wizards land.

On Sunday, the Wizards beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 to win their 8th straight game. They have won 11 straight games in which Bradley Beal has played. That shows how valuable to the team he is, which is why the Wizards were concerned with his status.

Beal appeared to hurt his left leg after making a layup with just over a minute remaining in Sunday’s game.

Bradley Beal with the TOUGH layup to put the Wizards up 6 over the Cavs pic.twitter.com/k9jSwVVgBl — Snapscreen (@Snapscreen_com) April 26, 2021

Beal was down on the ground and appeared to be in pain after the play. The good news is the Wizards say Beal does not have an Achilles injury.

Bradley Beal said they’ve ruled out an Achilles injury. “Achilles is good,” he says. Says the injury “has calmed down” after the game — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 26, 2021

Beal had 33 points and six rebounds in the game. He is battling Steph Curry for the scoring title this season. Entering Sunday, they were just 0.1 points per game apart.