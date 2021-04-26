 Skip to main content
Bradley Beal avoids Achilles’ tendon injury after fall

April 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bradley Beal

There is good news all around in Washington Wizards land.

On Sunday, the Wizards beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 to win their 8th straight game. They have won 11 straight games in which Bradley Beal has played. That shows how valuable to the team he is, which is why the Wizards were concerned with his status.

Beal appeared to hurt his left leg after making a layup with just over a minute remaining in Sunday’s game.

Beal was down on the ground and appeared to be in pain after the play. The good news is the Wizards say Beal does not have an Achilles injury.

Beal had 33 points and six rebounds in the game. He is battling Steph Curry for the scoring title this season. Entering Sunday, they were just 0.1 points per game apart.

