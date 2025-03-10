Fans chanted for Mavericks GM Nico Harrison’s firing in unusual place

The vitriol against Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has truly transcended sports.

Harrison is inarguably the most hated man in Dallas at present day. That tends to happen when someone is responsible for trading former Mavs superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s no surprise that local fans have openly lambasted Harrison during Mavericks games, leading to some Mavs fans being kicked out of American Airlines Center.

Lately, Dallas fans have brought their anti-Nico sentiments outside the realm of basketball. Chants against Harrison have broken out both at a recent Dallas Stars game in the NHL and an FC Dallas soccer match in MLS.

It’s a safe bet that a similar chant could break out during the Texas Rangers’ 2025 season debut later this month.

Fans even called for Harrison’s firing at a “Medieval Times” show in Dallas held over the weekend.

“Fire Nico! Fire Nico!” chanted fans at the medieval dinner theater event.

Dallas fans, no matter the sport or time period, clearly want Harrison’s head on a spike. Had he been present at the Medieval Times show, several spectators probably would have challenged Nico to a trial by combat.

Now a month removed from the NBA trade deadline, fan anger toward Harrison remains stronger than ever. Judging by how Mavs fans reacted to Nico Harrison’s recent message to Kyrie Irving, that’s not going to change any time soon.