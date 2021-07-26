Report: Bradley Beal was frustrated with Wizards’ head coach hiring process

Bradley Beal’s future with the Washington Wizards seems to be on thin ice, and the way that they handled their head-coaching search probably did not help matters any.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported this week that Beal was frustrated when his top choice for the position, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell, did not receive a second interview from the Wizards. Cassell had coached Beal as an assistant for Washington during his first two seasons in the NBA. The Wizards ended up hiring Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. instead.

The report comes amid rumblings that Beal is considering a trade request. Former Wizards coach Scott Brooks had held the position for the last five seasons, and Beal apparently wanted more input in choosing his successor.

This may ultimately be an ominous sign for Washington. We recently have seen how quickly things can go south for a team when their superstars don’t get the coach that they want.