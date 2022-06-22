Bradley Beal appears to respond to contract report

A report that surfaced on Tuesday night about Bradley Beal’s contract situation appears to have taken the Washington Wizards star by surprise.

Beal has a $36.4 million player option for next season that he is widely expected to decline. He has yet to announce a decision, but Michael Scotto of HoopsHype said on Tuesday that a league source told him Beal will decline the option. Shortly after that report was published, Beal seemingly responded on Twitter.

Wait huh? Lol — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) June 22, 2022

Beal said recently that he has made a decision about his future, but he is not ready to share it yet. Most have assumed he will decline the player option even if he chooses to re-sign with the Wizards.

If and when Beal does decline the option, he will be eligible to sign a five-year deal worth nearly $250 million with Washington. The Wizards offered him a four-year, $181 million extension last season, but Beal turned it down.

Beal, 28, would be one of the most coveted players in the NBA if he becomes a free agent. Oddsmakers have listed a surprising team as the favorite to land him should he leave Washington.