Bradley Beal says he has decided on future with Wizards

Bradley Beal has apparently made a decision on his future with the Washington Wizards, but he isn’t ready to reveal it just yet.

In an interview published Saturday with Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Beal said that his mind was made up as far as his playing future is concerned. Beal opted not to provide further details, however, saying that “it would be improper to discuss any potential future contract” while he’s finishing out his current one.

Just last week, Beal hinted at his desire to go to a place where he feels that he has the best chance to win.

Beal, 28, has a $36.4 million player option for next season. The expectation is that the three-time All-Star will turn it down. The Wizards are doing everything they can to try and keep him, reportedly exploring multiple different trades for long-term options at point guard to pair with Beal in their backcourt.

In 40 games this recently-completed season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field.

Beal has left the door open for a return to Washington and has stated previously that he enjoys playing for the Wizards. But the team may not provide Beal with the best chance to win, having gone 35-47 this season and having made the playoffs just five times in Beal’s first 10 seasons.