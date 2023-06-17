Report reveals what Suns would have to give up in Bradley Beal trade

The Phoenix Suns are firmly in the running to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, but questions linger regarding what they would have to give up for the veteran guard. The Wizards have some very specific demands, at least according to a new report.

The Suns have offered a package of center Deandre Ayton and guard Landry Shamet in talks revolving around Beal, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. However, if Beal were to push for a trade to the Suns, the Wizards would want Chris Paul in the deal instead of Ayton.

Phoenix can offer trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 17, 2023

Beal’s no-trade clause means he has all the leverage if Washington decides to move him. That is why the return might wind up looking underwhelming for the Wizards either way. Their preference for Paul is likely down to the veteran guard’s partially-guaranteed contract for next season, which would be worth $15.8 million if his team parts ways with him before June 28. Earlier reports had indicated that the Suns had planned to do that, and the Wizards would be able to clear money off the books more quickly with Paul in the deal.

The Suns’ preference for trading Ayton also makes sense. While the center has more long-term value on paper, he is still owed roughly $102 million over the next three seasons. Phoenix wants out from under that, but the Wizards do not appear particularly eager to take on that kind of money if they are embarking on a rebuild.

Reports suggest that the Suns are one of two finalists for Beal as the Wizards move closer to trading the 29-year-old.