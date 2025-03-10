NBA All-Star fined by league after committing game-losing blunder

Pascal Siakam is currently having one very bad weekend.

The NBA announced on Sunday that they are fining the Indiana Pacers big man Siakam $25,000. In the release, the league stated that they were fining Siakam for “confronting and directing profane language towards game officials” at the end of Saturday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

It was a really rough end to the game for Siakam, a 2025 NBA All-Star. With the Pacers trailing the Hawks by three points in the final seconds, he absentmindedly went up for a dunk instead of the potential game-tying three-pointer that Indiana needed (video here). Siakam did finish with 23 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on the night, but his big blunder ultimately overshadowed all of that.

While it appears that the television broadcast missed the moment, Siakam was spotted yelling at the referees after the final buzzer. Now his wallet is $25,000 lighter as a result.

The loss dropped the Pacers to 35-27, which is fifth in the Eastern Conference and a full six games ahead of the No. 7 seed. But Siakam was clearly still very frustrated, either because of his boneheaded move or because of the officiating performance throughout the game, and ended up taking it out on the referees.

This season especially, the NBA has been handing out a whole lot of fines, including to star players. Just two days ago, the league also disciplined another multi-time All-Star (and former Siakam teammate) for making critical postgame comments about the officiating.