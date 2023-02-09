Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor

Brian Windhorst may be peering into his crystal ball once again.

The ESPN analyst Windhorst went viral this week for a wild rumor that he shared about new Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving. Windhorst suggested Irving could potentially follow his ex-Brooklyn Nets co-star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in the summer.

“Let me just point out that Kyrie and James Harden are free agents in the summer,” Windhorst said on “Get Up.” “So if you think this is over, it ain’t over. Kyrie really was interested in being in Phoenix. So just start thinking about that.”

After Irving’s trade to the Mavericks earlier this month, Durant was just traded by the Nets to the Suns in a blockbuster deal on Wednesday night. That now makes Phoenix one of this year’s title favorites with their core of Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton.

But Irving can indeed leave the Mavericks as a free agent after the season. Meanwhile, Paul will turn 38 in May, is on a partially-guaranteed contract for 2023-24, and is a player whom the Suns have reportedly been looking to replace. Irving’s immediate reaction to the Durant trade might only further fuel the speculation of an Irving-Durant reunion in the desert as well.

H/T NBA Reddit