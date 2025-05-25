Brittney Griner could be disciplined by WNBA

Brittney Griner made headlines this week for the way she voiced her frustrations during two different games, and it is possible the Atlanta Dream star could be disciplined by the WNBA.

Griner was angry with the officiating during the Dream’s 83-75 win over the Dallas Wings at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Ga. Just before she started an on-court interview with CBS Sports, Griner walked toward a referee and began complaining about the way the game was being officiated.

Griner could be heard yelling “be f–ing better!” before she returned to be interviewed. You can see the video here.

The outburst should result in a fine for Griner, at the very least. Like all other leagues, the WNBA has rules governing the way players treat officials. Verbal abuse toward an official can result in a technical foul and further disciplinary action. Players and coaches are also prohibited from publicly criticizing officials.

Griner essentially engaged in all of the above by turning away from an interview to berate a referee.

Griner was also frustrated after she fouled out during Atlanta’s 81-76 loss to the Indiana Fever on Thursday night. Griner was seen on the bench making what some lip-readers believed was a racist comment about Clark.

It is unclear if the WNBA will look into Griner’s actions from Thursday night, but her verbal confrontation with an official on Saturday will probably be tough for the league to ignore.