Brittney Griner interrupts halftime interview to confront officials

Brittney Griner was not happy with the officiating during Saturday’s game between the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings, and she wanted to make sure the referee knew about it.

At the start of her halftime interview with CBS Sports, Griner turned away and went to confront the officials over what she seemingly saw as holding against her that was going uncalled.

“You know I call all my fouls,” Griner could be heard saying. “Be f—ing better.”

Brittney Griner had an animated discussion with the ref during the interview. 👀



(h/t @ohnohedidnt24)



pic.twitter.com/tLxHsOInEw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 24, 2025

Griner did seem to realize she had been overheard on television, as she quickly stopped and apologized before heading to the locker room.

Griner and the Dream did go on to win the game 83-75. She contributed 15 points and 8 rebounds in the winning effort.

Officiating has not been Griner’s friend this week. Regardless of her feelings, it is probably not ideal for her commentary to be caught on live television, and she knew it, too.