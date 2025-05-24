Brittney Griner appears to make racist comment about Caitlin Clark

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner appeared to make a racist comment about Caitlin Clark on Thursday after fouling out of her game against the Indiana Fever.

Griner was frustrated late in Thursday’s 81-76 Fever win at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. after fouling out. Her fifth foul was an offensive foul for an elbow on Clark, who was accused of flopping to successfully sell the call.

After Griner went to the bench, she appeared to vent some frustration over the call. Lip-readers thought she referred to Clark as “trash” and “f—ing white girl.”

Brittney Griner seemingly calling Caitlin Clark “trash” and a “f—ing white girl.” after fouling out

Griner contributed 5 points and 7 rebounds in the loss, and was limited to 25 minutes due to foul trouble. Clark was held to 11 points, but added 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Clark keeps finding herself embroiled in controversy, whether she intends to or not. She got into a spat with Dream guard Rhyne Howard during the same game, and last week’s confrontation with Angel Reese also became a big story.