Brittney Griner’s family feared latest development in Russia case

Brittney Griner’s family has been dreading what has become the latest development in her legal case.

Griner has been transferred to a Russian penal colony, her lawyers have said, according to ESPN’s T.J. Quinn. The transfer began on Friday.

Quinn reports that Griner’s family has feared this development. Neither the family nor Griner’s lawyers currently know where Griner is. A transfer can take weeks or months, and Griner’s family wouldn’t be notified about the move until they receive official mail, which typically takes around two weeks.

Griner was arrested at an airport in Moscow for carrying hash oil cartridges, which is illegal. She was traveling to the country to join her basketball team.

The WNBA star pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted in August. Her appeal last month was denied.

Russian penal colonies are known for having far harsher convictions than the jail where Griner had been detained.