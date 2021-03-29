Bronny James had funny reaction to LaMarcus Aldridge signing with Nets

Bronny James can’t help but think that Brooklyn is assembling their squad of mercenaries in response to his father’s continued reign atop the NBA.

The 16-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Snapchat this weekend to react to the news of LaMarcus Aldridge signing with the Nets. Bronny reposted a viral tweet that read, “All this to stop a 36-year-old man in Year 18” over a picture of his father.

Bronny mad too? LMAO pic.twitter.com/SQeOz7lFt3 — hoodie harden (@hardenbbq) March 28, 2021

The Nets are the presumptive favorites in the Eastern Conference, and the addition of the former All-Star Aldridge further loads the boat for them. But they will still have to match up against the defending champion Lakers led by James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers also just made a similar move of their own. That means that we could be in line for an Infinity War-like battle in the NBA Finals this year.

Photo: Colin Hass-Hill/Eleven Warriors via CC-BY-SA 2.0