LaMarcus Aldridge will sign with Nets

The Brooklyn Nets continue to absolutely load up for a championship run.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have agreed to sign veteran forward LaMarcus Aldridge for the remainder of the season. Aldridge’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, later confirmed the agreement to ESPN.

Agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball confirms Aldridge's commitment to signing with Nets to ESPN now. Nets have secured Aldridge and Blake Griffin in the buyout market. Brooklyn is loaded for a title run. https://t.co/KchOTq7Foj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as a different team was viewed as a frontrunner for Aldridge after he was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs. Ultimately, the appeal for Aldridge became obvious. The team should be able to afford the veteran forward playing time, and he will have a great chance to win a title alongside James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant.

Aldridge averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Spurs this season. He’ll be able to take on a complementary role in what has become a loaded Brooklyn rotation.