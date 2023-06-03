Brooklyn Nets add championship-winning coach to their staff

The Brooklyn Nets have added a coach to their staff who has some championship experience.

The Nets are hiring Kevin Ollie as an assistant coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday.

Ollie played college ball at UConn and was a longtime NBA player before going into coaching. He took over from Jim Calhoun as the Huskies’ head coach in 2012. The team went 127–79 (.617) under him and won the NCAA championship in Ollie’s second year on the job.

UConn fell off over Ollie’s final two seasons on the job and had two losing seasons in a row before the coach was fired amid controversy. At the time he was fired, Ollie had been charged with several NCAA violations and received a show-cause order.

The Nets are coached by Jacque Vaughn, who took over after Steve Nash was fired following a 2-5 start this season. This will be Ollie’s first coaching experience in the NBA.