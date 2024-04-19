Brother of Michael Porter Jr. receives big prison sentence over fatal DUI case

Coban Porter, the youngest brother of Michael Porter Jr., has received a big prison sentence over his fatal DUI case.

Coban Porter was sentenced to six years in prison for killing another driver when he ran a red light while driving drunk last year. Porter was arrested on Jan. 22, 2023 for vehicular homicide while driving near Denver University, which is where he played basketball.

Coban was speeding at an estimated 50 mph when he ran a red light at South University Boulevard and hit a car being driven by 42-year-old Katharina Rothman. Rothman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was driving for Uber at the time, and her passenger, 47-year-old Jason Blanch, was seriously injured in the crash. Both Porter, and the bar where he was drinking prior to driving drunk, have since been sued.

Coban had a blood alcohol content of 0.20, which is two and a half times higher than the legal limit of 0.08.

Coban initially pleaded not guilty in October 2023 to the DUI charges he faced. However, he changed his plea in February and pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. The plea change meant Porter was facing eight years in prison instead of 24.

This is the second piece of brutal news for the Porter family this week. Coban’s sentence comes days after Jontay Porter was banned by the NBA for gambling. Their other brother is Michael Porter Jr., who is in his fifth season with the Denver Nuggets.