Brother of reigning NBA champion getting opportunity with East team

2024 is turning out to be a big year for the Hauser clan.

Free agent forward Joey Hauser is signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, according to multiple reports this week (including NBA writer Billy Reinhardt). It is an Exhibit 10 contract for Hauser, who will compete in training camp for a roster spot.

Hauser, 25, is the younger brother of Boston Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser. The two brothers briefly player together in college at Marquette University, and Sam went on to win the NBA championship with the Celtics this year.

At 6-foot-9, Joey is similarly potent from the three-point line, shooting 36.8 percent from deep last season for the Ontario Clippers of the NBA G League (between regular season and Showcase Cup games). With Sam just securing a sizable contract extension from Boston last month, Joey will now be trying to find some NBA success of his own with the Hawks.