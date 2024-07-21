Celtics sign key role player from championship team to extension

The Boston Celtics have signed another member of their NBA title team to a contract extension.

Sam Hauser agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension with the Celtics on Sunday, his agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hauser is signed for $2 million next season but is now under contract with Boston through 2028-29. The Celtics are projected to have $225 million in salary and a $210 million luxury tax bill for the 2025-26 season, which Wojnarowski notes is the highest figure in the NBA.

The Celtics have shown that they are committed to keeping their current core together at any cost. They also gave Jayson Tatum a five-year, $315 million max extension earlier this offseason and signed Derrick White to a new four-year, $125 million deal.

Hauser shot 42.4% from three-point range last season, which was fourth-best among players with at least 400 attempts. He converted on 11-of-23 three-point attempts in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks and also played solid defense off the bench. The 26-year-old then elevated his game even further during Boston’s championship parade.