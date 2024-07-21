 Skip to main content
Celtics sign key role player from championship team to extension

July 21, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
The logo of the Boston Celtics at midcourt

Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before their game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have signed another member of their NBA title team to a contract extension.

Sam Hauser agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension with the Celtics on Sunday, his agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hauser is signed for $2 million next season but is now under contract with Boston through 2028-29. The Celtics are projected to have $225 million in salary and a $210 million luxury tax bill for the 2025-26 season, which Wojnarowski notes is the highest figure in the NBA.

The Celtics have shown that they are committed to keeping their current core together at any cost. They also gave Jayson Tatum a five-year, $315 million max extension earlier this offseason and signed Derrick White to a new four-year, $125 million deal.

Hauser shot 42.4% from three-point range last season, which was fourth-best among players with at least 400 attempts. He converted on 11-of-23 three-point attempts in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks and also played solid defense off the bench. The 26-year-old then elevated his game even further during Boston’s championship parade.

