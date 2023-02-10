Report: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam in talks to buy stake in NBA team

Jimmy Haslam may be about to expand his sports team portfolio.

Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Cleveland Browns owner Haslam and his investment and holding company Haslam Sports Group are in serious talks to purchase a stake in the Milwaukee Bucks. Haslam would be purchasing the stake of current Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry.

Along with business partner Wes Edens, Lasry purchased the Bucks in 2014 from then-owner Herb Kohl for a sum of $550 million. Though the Edens-Lasry partnership has been a successful one (netting Milwaukee an NBA championship in 2021), there have been recent rumors of bumpiness between the two.

As for Haslam, he has owned the Browns with his wife Dee since 2012 and also owns the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer (MLS). The Browns have not very good during Haslam’s tenure though, going 59-118-1 (.331) with just one playoff appearance since he took over.

Cleveland fans have definitely shown their frustration with Haslam as well. But with the Bucks sporting a perennial MVP candidate in superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as a championship-proven supporting cast, Haslam would likely enjoy greater success with them if he can pull off this purchase.