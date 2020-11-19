 Skip to main content
Bruce Pearl got all the memes for appearance on NBA Draft show

November 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bruce Pearl interview

Bruce Pearl made an odd-looking appearance for an interview on ESPN’s NBA Draft show on Wednesday and got all the memes as a result.

The Auburn Tigers head basketball coach was on to talk about Isaac Okoro, who was selected No. 5 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Pearl did not have a very clear picture and appeared to be outdoors, raising some questions about his activities.

Pearl apparently told CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander that he did the appearance from a parking lot outside a grocery store.

Well, that would explain it.

Congratulations to him and Okoro on the forward’s draft selection. And next time let’s get Pearl a better TV setup.

