Bruce Pearl got all the memes for appearance on NBA Draft show

Bruce Pearl made an odd-looking appearance for an interview on ESPN’s NBA Draft show on Wednesday and got all the memes as a result.

The Auburn Tigers head basketball coach was on to talk about Isaac Okoro, who was selected No. 5 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Pearl did not have a very clear picture and appeared to be outdoors, raising some questions about his activities.

Bruce Pearl is either talking about the NBA Draft or an incoming cold front for the Weather Channel pic.twitter.com/U0BUIygYHB — 3030 (@jose3030) November 19, 2020

Cant lie: Lumberjack Bruce Pearl was not something I was ready for tonight. https://t.co/fKFLKyYQA7 pic.twitter.com/9U6bIgCqw3 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 19, 2020

Nice of Bruce Pearl to dial in from his flip phone. pic.twitter.com/nzHYJz3jZP — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) November 19, 2020

Bruce Pearl dropping in on Zoom pic.twitter.com/Z33l7bscZU — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 19, 2020

Bruce pearl live from the roof of the bank he’s casing — netw3rk (@netw3rk) November 19, 2020

Bruce Pearl is 100% committing a murder right now during this interview. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) November 19, 2020

Lets got back to Bruce Pearl for some more thoughts pic.twitter.com/0uoy8YGGLg — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 19, 2020

Pearl apparently told CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander that he did the appearance from a parking lot outside a grocery store.

Breaking news: Bruce Pearl tells CBS Sports he did his ESPN hit on Isaac Okoro in a parking lot of an Ingles grocery store outside LaGrange, Georgia, near the border of Alabama. "No green room for BP," Pearl said. Again, please credit CBS Sports. pic.twitter.com/m0rxGGk8kh — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 19, 2020

Well, that would explain it.

Congratulations to him and Okoro on the forward’s draft selection. And next time let’s get Pearl a better TV setup.