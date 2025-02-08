Brutal Paul George statistic goes viral amid recent struggles

Paul George is apparently more productive these days with a microphone in his hand than with a basketball.

An extremely unflattering statistic about the Philadelphia 76ers star George went viral this week amid his recent rough patch for the team. A Sixers fan with the handle of @sixersgeo pointed out over X that George actually has more uploaded podcast clips to YouTube than made field goals ever since joining the team this past July (George has been hosting the popular and active show “Podcast P with Paul George” ever since his LA Clippers days).

Insane stat for Sixers fans: Since joining the Sixers, Paul George has uploaded more Podcast clips to Youtube (228) Than field goals made (191) Yes, this is a real statistic pic.twitter.com/CZdALLXmQj — Geo (@sixersgeo) February 8, 2025

A quick double-check reveals this is indeed the case and is actually even more drastic in favor of uploaded podcast videos. George joined the 76ers in free agency on July 6, 2024. Since then, his YouTube channel has uploaded 165 shorts and 123 fuller-length videos for a total of 288 videos uploaded (as of the time of writing). Meanwhile, George, who is averaging a modest 16.8 points per game this year, currently has made 197 total field goals as a Sixer (including Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, which was played after the post by @sixersgeo went up).

Of course, those numbers are a little misleading since George got a three-and-a-half-month head start on podcast clips before he ever got to play in his first game for the 76ers. The 288-clip tally also includes many instances of multiple video uploads from the same podcast (not to mention that it is doubtful that George himself is the one uploading those clips to YouTube).

But the greater point here is that the nine-time All-Star George has not lived up to expectations in Philly, especially as a scorer. The 76ers gave George a four-year, $211.5 million max contract in the offseason, only to currently sit at 20-31 on the year (11th in the East) as George struggles to fit in. The 34-year-old George has also hinted at frustration with his role on the team, so it is clear he has plenty to figure out in Philadelphia beyond what any amount of podcasting can solve.