Paul George hinting at frustration with his role on 76ers?

It may be a new team, but it appears to be the same old Paul George.

The Philadelphia 76ers star George raised some eyebrows on Friday with comments he made after a 123-115 loss to the Western Conference-worst New Orleans Pelicans. George, who has seen some time at center this season with Joel Embiid continuing to miss games with injuries, said that he was “bored” with having to play the center role.

“I’m used to scrapping and running around and chasing and fighting through screens,” said George. “To be honest, I’m bored playing [at] the 5. It just don’t do enough for me.

“I enjoy chasing the little guys,” he continued. “Matching up against wing offensive players.”

George did also acknowledge though that he was “mindful” of his ability to help clog up the middle. Here is the full clip.

Paul George says he’s “bored” playing center for the 76ers (h/t @FeelLikeDrew)pic.twitter.com/sJpPhMfJvV — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 11, 2025

The nine-time All-Star George is in his first season with the 76ers after signing a four-year, $212 million max deal with them over the summer. It has not gone according to plan though with George averaging a pedestrian line of 16.5 points per game on 42/34/81 shooting splits.

George did put together a strong individual game on Friday (finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists) and has the multi-positional ability at 6-foot-8 with good defensive strength. But complaints about his role have been a common theme for the 34-year-old throughout his NBA career.

With his first career team (the Indiana Pacers), George griped about having to play power forward and with his previous team (the LA Clippers), George complained about being used like a guard. Now that he is having to fill in at center for a 76ers team that is dealing with the Embiid situation and other long-term injury absences, George also seems to be complaining about that.