Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion

The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds.

A three-time All-Defensive First Teamer as well as an NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Ibaka was acquired by the Bucks at last year’s trade deadline. He then re-signed with the team on a one-year contract over the summer.

But Ibaka has now been completely marginalized in Milwaukee with Brook Lopez having his best season in years and Bobby Portis continuing to offer juice of his own in the frontcourt. Ibaka has made just 16 total appearances this year for the Bucks (seeing a paltry 11.6 minutes per game) and has not played at all since Jan. 1.

The ex-NBA blocks leader Ibaka had recently shown his frustration with the situation in Milwaukee as well. Now the Bucks will work to terminate their relationship ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.