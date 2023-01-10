Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer?

Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster.

The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited only “personal reasons” for Ibaka’s absence.

The news comes amid an interesting interview that Ibaka gave to Spanish outlet Gigantes earlier this month. Ibaka, who had been listed as out with a non-COVID illness for nearly a month, said that he is now fully recovered. But when asked about Budenholzer, Ibaka offered a cryptic “no comment” response. Here is a translated excerpt of Ibaka’s interview:

The 33-year-old Ibaka would ideally be an important 3-and-D contributor off Milwaukee’s bench. But with Brook Lopez holding down the fort well at center and Bobby Portis doing an excellent job of backing him up (with Joe Ingles also returning to chip in with frontcourt minutes), Ibaka has been an odd man out, even when healthy. He has appeared in only 16 games for the Bucks this year (including just two since November), averaging a lethargic 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

With the NBA trade deadline set for Feb. 9, it seems reasonable to question whether Ibaka’s time in Milwaukee may be winding down. It has also been a frustrating last few weeks for Ibaka otherwise as he recently feuded with a former teammate on social media as well.