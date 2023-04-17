 Skip to main content
Bucks coach shares injury update on Giannis Antetokounmpo

April 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing headphones

May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks fans got some good news regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after Sunday’s Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat that X-rays on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lower back came back clean.

Budenholzer added that they would be monitoring Antetokounmpo to see how the two-time MVP feels on Monday.

Antetokounmpo was injured after falling on his back while landing after a layup attempt late in the first quarter of his Bucks’ 130-117 loss (video here). Though he remained in the game after the injury, he later exited. He returned a second time and then exited for good in the second quarter.

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis picked up the scoring in Giannis’ absence, but Jrue Holiday shot just 6/18.

The Heat shot 59.5 percent from the field in the game and went 15/25 (60 percent) on threes. They got the win despite losing Tyler Herro, who broke two fingers in his right hand.

Giannis AntetokounmpoNBA playoffs 2023
