Bucks coach shares injury update on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks fans got some good news regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after Sunday’s Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat that X-rays on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lower back came back clean.

Budenholzer added that they would be monitoring Antetokounmpo to see how the two-time MVP feels on Monday.

Antetokounmpo was injured after falling on his back while landing after a layup attempt late in the first quarter of his Bucks’ 130-117 loss (video here). Though he remained in the game after the injury, he later exited. He returned a second time and then exited for good in the second quarter.

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis picked up the scoring in Giannis’ absence, but Jrue Holiday shot just 6/18.

The Heat shot 59.5 percent from the field in the game and went 15/25 (60 percent) on threes. They got the win despite losing Tyler Herro, who broke two fingers in his right hand.