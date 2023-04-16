 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 16, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked out of Game 1 with lower back injury

April 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Giannis Antetokounmpo on the ground

Giannis Antetokounmpo was knocked out of Game 1 of his Milwaukee Bucks’ first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat on Sunday after suffering a lower back injury.

Giannis was driving to the basket late in the first quarter with his Bucks down 24-12 to the Heat. He picked up his dribble just before the free throw line, took two steps, and leaped for a layup attempt. Kevin Love was standing in his way and trying to draw a charge. Antetokounmpo ended up falling and landing hard on his back.

Antetokounmpo remained in the game but exited two minutes later. He reentered the game about two minutes into the second quarter. Giannis was only able to play for another minute and a half before leaving again.

According to TNT’s Allie LaForce, Antetokounmpo tried to ride a bike to loosen up, but it didn’t work. He was subsequently ruled out for the rest of Game 1 with a lower back contusion.

The two-time NBA MVP had 6 points in 11 minutes before leaving the game.

Article Tags

Giannis AntetokounmpoNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus