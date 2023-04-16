Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked out of Game 1 with lower back injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo was knocked out of Game 1 of his Milwaukee Bucks’ first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat on Sunday after suffering a lower back injury.

Giannis was driving to the basket late in the first quarter with his Bucks down 24-12 to the Heat. He picked up his dribble just before the free throw line, took two steps, and leaped for a layup attempt. Kevin Love was standing in his way and trying to draw a charge. Antetokounmpo ended up falling and landing hard on his back.

Giannis with a scary fall 😳 Fortunately, he's ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QaShNkKoUi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2023

Antetokounmpo remained in the game but exited two minutes later. He reentered the game about two minutes into the second quarter. Giannis was only able to play for another minute and a half before leaving again.

Giannis headed back to the locker room after taking a fall in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/HOmRfFZKa6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2023

According to TNT’s Allie LaForce, Antetokounmpo tried to ride a bike to loosen up, but it didn’t work. He was subsequently ruled out for the rest of Game 1 with a lower back contusion.

The two-time NBA MVP had 6 points in 11 minutes before leaving the game.